ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Howard Stern: Will Smith’s Chris Rock slap is ‘sign of great mental illness’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 19 hours ago

Howard Stern was “disturbed” by Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and argues that the “King Richard” actor must suffer from mental illness.

“This is a sign of great mental illness when you can’t control your impulse. Not only that, it was hardly an insulting joke. It was not even a good joke,” Stern, 68, said on his SiriusXM Show on Monday, referring to Rock’s jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

“The joke, quite frankly, was beneath Chris Rock. It was a throwaway. ‘You look like G.I. Jane.’”

Stern argued that what fans saw on TV was “a guy who’s got real issues.”

“He didn’t think twice about what he was about to do,” he said. “Now that’s crazy, when you can’t contain yourself like that.”

The radio host claimed that Rock — whom he described as a “gentle soul” and “not a fighter” — was just trying to do his job and Smith is “clearly insane.”

“Poor Chris Rock is a comedian and just trying to get through the day to make the f–king people laugh at that horrible ceremony,” Stern said. “[Rock is] so fast comedy wise, he actually covered and made a joke and said, ‘Gee, best Oscars yet.’”

He added, “He was able to comment outside of what just happened to him and then he got flustered. He got f–ked over.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NdtV_0erzJgT800
Howard Stern defended Chris Rock on his radio show Monday morning after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.Getty Images

Stern continued to defend Rock’s comments, saying that the joke wasn’t even that offensive.

“He got up and he compared Jada Pinkett Smith to one of the most beautiful women in the world, Demi Moore,” Stern said. “You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.”

Stern also argued that it was unacceptable that no one did anything to contain the situation, and just allowed Smith to continue sitting in the audience.

“Here’s Hollywood that’s so outraged by every little thing. Not one person got up and said, ‘Hold on, we got an out-of-control situation here,’” he said.

“How this guy was allowed to sit there for the rest of the awards, and he’s laughing it up and having a good time with his wife. What he did was he just assaulted Chris Rock.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kysal_0erzJgT800 Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.AFP via Getty Images

Stern said he thought the assault was staged at first, but realized that the attack was just Smith acting on impulse.

“The first thing I said to my wife, ‘The f–k is going on? Is this a bit? Because, where’s security?’” he recalled. “This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith.

“This is how [Donald] Trump gets away with s–t … Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands, at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man, calm your f–king ass down.”

The radio host joked that Smith, 53, only got up to fight Rock, 57, because he’s much bigger than the comedian.

“If Jason Momoa would have made that joke, [Smith], like a bitch, would have sat there in his seat. He would have said, ‘Thank you for acknowledging my wife, Mr. Momoa,’” Stern joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKgPO_0erzJgT800 “This is a sign of great mental illness when you can’t control your impulse,” the radio host argued.Disney General Entertainment Con

Stern also pointed out how strange it is that Smith was not arrested for his clear assault on Rock, noting that Rock reportedly isn’t pressing charges.

“Why does he have to press charges? We saw it on live TV with our own eyes,” Stern said.

As Page Six reported on Sunday, Smith struck Rock across the face with an open hand for cracking a joke about his wife’s bald head at the 94th Academy Awards.

Pinkett Smith, 50, recently shaved her head and has been open about her struggle with alopecia , which causes hair loss.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said on stage. Pinkett Smith visibly turned angry and Smith swiftly walked up to Rock to assault him.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Smith shouted repeatedly after exiting the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yauUj_0erzJgT800 Stern described Rock as a “gentle soul” and “not a fighter.”ABC via Getty Images

Minutes later, while accepting the Best Actor accolade for his role in “King Richard,” Smith apologized — though he notably did not mention Rock.

“I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said while choking back tears. “Love will make you do crazy things.”

Page Six also reported that Rock and Smith had plans to make amends at the Vanity Fair afterparty , which Sean “Diddy” Combs later confirmed .

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy, 52, told us, adding, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Comments / 8

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Jason Momoa
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Chris Rock joked he ‘got punched’ by Muhammad Ali and ‘didn’t get a scratch’

Chris Rock laughed off Will Smith’s Oscars slap — reportedly joking backstage that he “just got punched in the face by Muhammad Ali and didn’t get a scratch.” The 57-year-old funnyman had clearly been shocked when he was struck at Sunday’s show, saying from the stage, “Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.” After trying to compose himself, he called the smack “the greatest night in the history of television” — then made light of it again backstage, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was overheard making the Ali joke, the paper said, referring to Smith’s starring role as the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy