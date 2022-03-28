ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 19 hours ago

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney , but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty.

Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro.

She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaMau_0erzJVi100
“The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images

Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight as her dress.

Some social media critics weren’t fans of seeing the star in yet another monochromatic Balenciaga look — “It’s getting boring,” one commented — while others seemed thankful she ditched her usual neutrals.

“At least it’s a color,” another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SRvx_0erzJVi100
She wears her sunglasses at night. WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kim wasn’t the only member of her famous family to wear her sunglasses at night. Sister Kendall Jenner similarly accessorized her black Balenciaga ensemble with eyewear, while Kim’s future brother-in-law, Travis Barker, wore dark shades on the Oscars red carpet and to the afterparty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doK6A_0erzJVi100
Balenciaga gowns have become a red carpet go-to for the reality superstar.Getty Images

Earlier in the night, Kim called Kourtney’s appearance at the Oscars “so iconic” on Instagram. Kourtney was the first Kardashian to ever attend the awards show, as Barker was playing in the band for the evening.

The family’s new show, “The Kardashians,” premieres on April 14 on Hulu, and is certain to bring as much drama as Kim’s train did last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeRFS_0erzJVi100
The glamorous gown had an open back. Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Afterparty#Long Black#Vanity Fair#Wireimage#Vanity Fair Kim
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Pete Davidson's Tattoos And 'Branding'—How Is This OK?!

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s budding romance continues to warm the hearts of many fans, it also frequently sparks debate from others, most recently with the idea of the latter tattooing the former’s name to his body. The reality star, 41 stopped by The Ellen Show this week and told host Ellen DeGeneres that her new beau, 28, might have something more committed dedicated to her… as well as (what some fans deemed inevitable), specific tattoos in her honor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts & Louis Vuitton Purse After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos

Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy