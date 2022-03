The Newcastle/Laura Chord Track Meet was held on Friday with 10 schools making the trip. Upton's Luca Brooks career has been well documented and he won 3 events on Friday. Brooks won the 100-meter dash in 11.37. He took the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 11 inches and won the triple jump at 39 feet 8 inches. In the rest of the field events for the boys, Wheatland's Kade Preuit won the high jump at 5-10, his teammate Jack Hicks was first in the pole vault at 13-10. Dylan Molzahn of Lusk won the gold in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet even and Bryce Ackerman of Hulett won the discus at 129-8.

NEWCASTLE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO