Three Black students say they were beaten and racially discriminated against by immigration officials while trying to flee the war-torn country. Congolese siblings Jeancy, Nahomy and Israel, who have been studying management and engineering in the capital city Kyiv, embarked on a journey towards the border on 22 February.After days of walking and queuing in the freezing cold, the trio say they were discriminated against by border guards, split-up despite their brother being vulnerable with a disability, and subjected to verbal and physical attacks.“When I said we need to bring our brother with us [as we progressed through to the...

