We’re getting close to spring break! And that means many of us are headed out of state, either by plane or a road trip. But what happens if you are unfortunately involved in a car crash in another state? What are your rights? Grand Rapids auto crash attorney, Tom Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm gives us some basic reminders about car crashes and auto insurance coverage in other states this week on “Know the Law.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO