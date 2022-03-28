ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese EV Maker Nio Delivers Its First ET7 Electric Sedans

By John Rosevear, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNio delivered the first batch of ET7s to customers at its China headquarters on Monday. The ET7 is a sleek, upscale electric sedan loaded with advanced technology including a lidar sensor for self-driving. Nio plans to launch two more new models before year-end. Nio confirmed Monday it has begun...

