Chinese EV Maker Nio Delivers Its First ET7 Electric Sedans

Over the past couple of months, we've seen Audi prove that electric vehicles can be exciting. The German automaker's RS Q e-tron off-road racer made history this month by winning a challenging desert rally. Meanwhile, images captured during a winter testing session of the new e-tron Sportback crossover showed that the brand's on-road EVs can be fun to drive too. Ken Block's new toy is also an all-electric Audi that looks like a hoot to drive, but not all of the brand's cars are going electric just yet. In fact, the Audi Q5 is getting one more shot at electrification-free existence and, if these spy shots are anything to go by, it'll be a handsome-looking thing.

