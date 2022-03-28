Chinese EV Maker Nio Delivers Its First ET7 Electric Sedans

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday. Wall Street was looking to close out a monthly gain for March on Thursday after logging a two-week winning streak. On the first day of April, this coming Friday, the government is scheduled release its last monthly employment report ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in the first week of May. Growing expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes have been pushing bond yields higher. In fact, the 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields Monday inverted for the first time since 2006, raising fears of a possible recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield topped 2.5%, hitting a fresh nearly two-year high.
