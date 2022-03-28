A Bearish Sign Appears On Lincoln National's Chart

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO