ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Bearish Sign Appears On Lincoln National's Chart

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Lincoln National LNC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Linde's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln National#Lincoln National Lnc
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In DLTR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.85 shares of Dollar Tree at the time with $100. This investment in DLTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Texas Instruments should benefit from being a leader in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. Norfolk Southern's vast railway network plays an important role in the economy. McDonald's brand power should help it continue navigating through high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Masco's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Morgan Stanley's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Wheaton Precious Metals's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
118K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy