KEARNEY — An online auction of more than 120 pieces of art will benefit the Museum of Nebraska Art, April 2-7. “SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland” features the work of 45 artists with Nebraska ties. Now in its 13th year, the Museum’s biennial fundraiser brings together some of the best work by a select group of Nebraska artists working locally and regionally. The event gives patrons an opportunity to view work by artists they may already know, while discovering additional great artists.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO