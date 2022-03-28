2nd Tri-State Fairgrounds District Master Plan Public Meeting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now an emerging effort to force the Philadelphia School District to pause its search for a new superintendent. A group called Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools has planned a protest on Thursday afternoon. They want to know why the three final candidates for the job don’t include women or anyone from the city. Meanwhile, Tony Watlington, the final candidate for the job, met with the community during a town hall at district headquarters Wednesday night. He is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. The other two candidates, Krish Mohip and John Davis, held their town halls earlier this week. The school board told Eyewitness News it hopes to make a final decision by next week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO