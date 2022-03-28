ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

2nd Tri-State Fairgrounds District Master Plan Public Meeting Thursday

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-State Fairgrounds District Master Plan Public Meeting. Amarillo Residents are invited to participate in the Tri-State Fairgrounds District Master Plan Public Meeting. The goal is to make the Tri-State...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Planning Commission to have public hearing on plan that would reduce residential zones in city, add 'mobile home district' zone

After several months’ worth of work, North Platte Planning Commission members are ready for the City Council to consider revamping residential zoning codes. The panel will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday on its proposal, which would consolidate the current types of residential districts from four into three.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
CBS Philly

Alliance For Philly Public Schools Asks School District To Pause Superintendent Search; Plans Protest For Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now an emerging effort to force the Philadelphia School District to pause its search for a new superintendent. A group called Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools has planned a protest on Thursday afternoon. They want to know why the three final candidates for the job don’t include women or anyone from the city. Meanwhile, Tony Watlington, the final candidate for the job, met with the community during a town hall at district headquarters Wednesday night. He is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. The other two candidates, Krish Mohip and John Davis, held their town halls earlier this week. The school board told Eyewitness News it hopes to make a final decision by next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock County to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plan

Lubbock County officials later this month will be holding a meeting to receive public input concerning the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Hazard Mitigation Plan covers Lubbock County, as a whole, plus the cities of: Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Lubbock, New Deal, Ransom Canyon, Shallowater, Slaton, and Wolfforth; public school ISDs: Abernathy, Frenship, Idalou, Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, New Deal, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton. The plan also covers South Plains College, Texas Tech University System, Lubbock County Hospital District, Lubbock County Water Control District #1, Reese Technology Center, and South Plains Association of Governments jurisdictions in Lubbock County.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
cbs19news

Public invited to meeting on Phase 2 of Rio Corridor Plan

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A meeting that will be taking place on Thursday will be focused on design concepts for part of the Rio Corridor Plan. Albemarle County officials invite members of the community to attend the Places29 Rio Community Advisory Committee meeting and give feedback. According to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
BigCountryHomepage

Public meetings to address Abilene’s 2022 Action Plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be holding a series of public meetings through early April, focusing on development needs and goals, neighborhood priorities, and will be receiving input from attendees. These meetings are all in effort to develop the Fiscal Year 2022 Action Plan. Public Hearing Monday, March 289:30 to 10:30 […]
ABILENE, TX
B98.5

Maine Cabin Masters Asking For Public Support At Town Meeting

You probably know the team from the Kennebec Cabin Company, AKA Maine Cabin Masters, from their TV show about renovating and rebuilding cabins throughout Maine. Or, maybe you have been lucky enough to see their work firsthand? Regardless, did you know they have a side business in The Woodshed. Their...
MANCHESTER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com

Public deer season planning meeting set for Wisconsin hunters

(WLUK) -- Hunters can play a role in the next Wisconsin deer season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to attend the first round of County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meetings via Zoom between March 21 to March 31. At each meeting, CDAC will consider recommendations...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Affordable housing advocates excited about Sununu housing plan – but wary

Addressing lawmakers at his State of the State address in February, Gov. Chris Sununu pointed to one of the most pressing issues in the state: workforce housing. Then he presented a plan. New Hampshire should take advantage of one-time pandemic relief funds and set aside $100 million to encourage housing development, Sununu said. His proposal […] The post Affordable housing advocates excited about Sununu housing plan – but wary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy