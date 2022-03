For those who grew up in San Antonio in the 1970s, Federico "Fred" Gomez Carrasco was a household name, even as he lived in the shadows, evading arrest. After building a drug empire that stretched from Nuevo Laredo across the border into Texas — and reportedly killing or ordering the deaths of as many as 50 people — Carrasco was on the lam in the Alamo City. His exploits were outlined in corridos recorded by local musicians.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO