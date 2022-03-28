ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dos Toros faces class action suit over 'humanely raised' meat claims

By Alicia Kelso
restaurantdive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against Dos Toros — a taqueria concept with about 20 locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago — alleging the chain deceptively claimed its pork and chicken products were "naturally" and "humanely" raised on store signage. According to...

www.restaurantdive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law.com

Class Action Claims Publix Falsely Markets Water Flavoring Product

Publix Super Markets was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court over its labeling of a strawberry watermelon water…. Publix Super Markets was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court over its labeling of a strawberry watermelon water flavoring product. The suit, filed by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, claims that the defendant falsely markets the water enhancer product as made from 100% natural flavors, when it contains artificially derived DL-malic acid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00584, McCall v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Icahn
Popculture

Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera#Lawsuits#Cage Free Eggs#Richman Law Policy#American#Taco Bell#Chipotle
Mashed

Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Contamination Problem Triggers Recall Of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

In late 2021, end of the year data from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed a considerable decrease in food recalls (via NPR). While FDA's recalls fell from 526 in 2019 to 495 in 2020, FSIS only declared 32 recalls in 2020 as opposed to 124 recalls in 2019. Experts believed that a part of the reason why fewer food recalls were reported was likely pandemic-induced "societal disruptions and [changes in] consumer behavior."
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WOKV

Recall alert: Milk of Magnesia’s parent company issues recall

The parent company of Milk of Magnesia is recalling 10 lots of the product because of microbial contamination. In a news release issued Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Plastikon Healthcare LLC is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
DEMING, NM
WTTW - Chicago PBS

City Facing Class Action Suit Over Lack of Accessible Signals for Blind Pedestrians

A federal judge this month allowed a lawsuit over the safety of Chicago’s crosswalks for blind pedestrians to proceed as a class action. Almost none of the thousands of signalized intersections in the city have devices giving audio cues to people who are blind or have low vision. Plaintiffs behind the case, which was first filed in September 2019, say they want systemic change.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy