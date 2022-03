Jarvis Landry has yet to find a landing spot after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. Judging by his reported contract demands, we may have a clue why. Landry has sought a deal worth roughly $20 million per year, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. That would actually represent a higher annual average salary than he was earning on his previous contract with Cleveland, which the Browns were unwilling to pay after acquiring Amari Cooper.

