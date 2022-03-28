ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Here's how to get space in a community garden this spring

By Scott Fraley
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvVWp_0erzI3DX00
Sophia Street Community Garden offers outdoor therapy with raised beds for individuals and organizations to rent, located at the corner of Sophia and Michael streets in Manistee. (File photo)

MANISTEE – Snow may still be on the ground in Manistee, but that hasn’t stopped gardeners from preparing for the 2022 spring planting season.

That goes double for representatives from two local community gardens – Manistee County Community Gardens which maintains plots along Sophia Street and the veteran-run garden located in Manistee Township.

While their missions may be different, members of these two groups are sharing some of their organizations’ resources and know-how to help local growers get the most out of their plots.

Both groups have begun accepting applications for space in their gardens and are on the lookout for willing volunteers. To reserve a plot in the Sophia Garden, people are encouraged to fill out an application located on the group’s website at manisteekitchen.org/gardens or by contacting Sharron Lemmer at sharronlemmer@gmail.com.

Manistee County veterans are encouraged to call Eric Sullivan, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #43 commander and director of Manistee County Veterans Affairs at 231-299-1414.

Raised beds at the veteran’s garden are free for veteran households, while the Sophia Garden requires a $30 fee for one of its 42 beds.

Sullivan said that veterans who want to join up will be provided with everything they need to start raising plants.

“We supply everything, so other than sweat equity there’s no investment from the veteran themselves,” he said. “We provide the seeds, the plants, all the tools, everything that’s needed.”

Sharron Lemmer, a lead volunteer with the Manistee County Community Gardens, said that by collaborating with the veteran’s garden, both groups can increase the amount of fresh food available for the community.

“We have a goal of also connecting with other community gardens,” Lemmer said, adding that her group was looking to build a network of local farmers for “gleaning” to rescue potential food that lands in the field from being wasted.

Lemmer noted that collaborating with Sullivan is already bearing fruit.

“We have complementary strengths, I think,” she said. “I’m not a gardener … I’m kind of a project planner. … So we really complement each other in our strengths because (Sullivan) has a wealth of knowledge.”

The veteran's garden was established by Sullivan and fellow veteran Tony Covell in 2020 through a grant by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Its aim is to empower veterans to become more self-sufficient by helping them grow a sustainable source of nutrition.

The veteran’s garden has grown by leaps and bounds since it was founded – with a new pollinator garden, nearby apiary and plans for a solar powered water pump at the site.

Veterans and their household family-members will be able to learn important new skills while having the opportunity to give back to their community, Sullivan said.

“They will know how to grow their own food,” Sullivan said. “Obviously they'll be able to take what they want, but if they donate, whatever is extra gets donated to the veterans in the community. They are providing a service to the community without directly providing a service.”

Sophia Garden is a volunteer-led program of Manistee Community Kitchen — a place where people respect safe distancing, plant and grow together as a community.

Each bed is 4 feet by 8 feet with wide aisles that accommodate safe distancing and plenty of open space. The generous aisles and two-foot high beds also improve wheelchair and assisted accessibility.

Gardeners at the Sophia Street Gardens have access to on-site water, asparagus and rhubarb patches, herb garden, flowers for cutting, compost bins and horticultural support, according to the Manistee County Community Gardens website. Gardeners agree to use organic and natural fertilizers and pest control and all are encouraged to help out with group work sessions.

Sullivan said that horticultural support is an important component for both programs, and encourages even those with “two brown thumbs” to give it a try.

“There are mentors, there are people out there that will show you the good, the bad and the ugly and what to do and what not to do,” he said. “So even if they have two brown thumbs, we can get them out there and show them how to properly plant the plants, show them how to water the plants and show how to take care of them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Manistee County, MI
Manistee, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Manistee County, MI
Lifestyle
City
Manistee, MI
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant your summer vegetable garden

Growing vegetables in your garden is good for you and can be done in a single pot on your patio or on a larger scale depending upon the space and time you have available. Good planning and preparation will reduce the workload in your garden. For example, if you install a drip system or soaker hose that can accommodate all of your beds, you will never have to drag an irrigation hose around. If you apply a heavy layer of coarse mulch between the beds, your weeding will be minimal. If you build raised beds, your garden will be more organized and less likely to degrade to weeds.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Compost Bins#Veteran#Gardeners#Pollinator Garden#American
Washington Post

Houseplants awaken in spring. Here’s how to care for them.

Like humans, houseplants have light-driven internal clocks that affect their behavior. In winter, when the days are shorter, many plants enter a period of slow or no growth. More light in spring triggers active growth, which means it’s time to tweak your plant-care routines. Your houseplant-care needs will depend...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What To Do With a New Plant When You Bring It Home

During the pandemic, houseplants became wildly popular. It seems like everyone started softening their interior décor with ferns, succulents and cacti. In March 2021, Garden Center Magazine polled 250 garden centers and discovered houseplant sales grew by 18. percent year over year. First-time plant owners should be open to...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
Beaver County Times

Over the Garden Gate: Lace bugs on rhododendrons and azaleas

In nature, rhododendrons and azaleas grow in filtered shade beneath taller trees in mountainous areas with rich organic soil and ideal moisture. When planted in home landscapes lacking these conditions they can become stressed and susceptible to insect attack. A common pest that attacks rhododendrons and azaleas are lace bugs....
ANIMALS
Fox 59

Spring is almost here, here’s how to keep your flowers fresh

INDIANAPOLIS — This Sunday marks the first official day of spring, so it’s the perfect time to bring a colorful bouquet into your home. Joellen Maker, owner of From Bud to Blooms flower shop in Zionsville, joined us to help bring some springtime cheer. Always start with a...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
MindBodyGreen

Spring Is The Season To Spiritually Level Up — Here's How, From An Expert

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, spring is just around the corner, and that means warmer weather, plants blooming, and of course, an energetic refresh. Here's what the spring equinox is all about from a spiritual perspective, plus how you can work with this energy as the season unfolds.
HOME & GARDEN
WBRE

Want free Rita’s Italian Ice? Here’s how to get it

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You know it’s officially Spring when Rita’s Italian Ice opens for the season. People lined up Sunday to get their first frozen treat of the year. The location on Market Street in Kingston will be a hot spot for many throughout the next several months. “In the past we’ve had […]
KINGSTON, PA
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
143
Followers
325
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy