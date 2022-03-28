Here's how to get space in a community garden this spring

Sophia Street Community Garden offers outdoor therapy with raised beds for individuals and organizations to rent, located at the corner of Sophia and Michael streets in Manistee. (File photo)

MANISTEE – Snow may still be on the ground in Manistee, but that hasn’t stopped gardeners from preparing for the 2022 spring planting season.

That goes double for representatives from two local community gardens – Manistee County Community Gardens which maintains plots along Sophia Street and the veteran-run garden located in Manistee Township.

While their missions may be different, members of these two groups are sharing some of their organizations’ resources and know-how to help local growers get the most out of their plots.

Both groups have begun accepting applications for space in their gardens and are on the lookout for willing volunteers. To reserve a plot in the Sophia Garden, people are encouraged to fill out an application located on the group’s website at manisteekitchen.org/gardens or by contacting Sharron Lemmer at sharronlemmer@gmail.com.

Manistee County veterans are encouraged to call Eric Sullivan, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #43 commander and director of Manistee County Veterans Affairs at 231-299-1414.

Raised beds at the veteran’s garden are free for veteran households, while the Sophia Garden requires a $30 fee for one of its 42 beds.

Sullivan said that veterans who want to join up will be provided with everything they need to start raising plants.

“We supply everything, so other than sweat equity there’s no investment from the veteran themselves,” he said. “We provide the seeds, the plants, all the tools, everything that’s needed.”

Sharron Lemmer, a lead volunteer with the Manistee County Community Gardens, said that by collaborating with the veteran’s garden, both groups can increase the amount of fresh food available for the community.

“We have a goal of also connecting with other community gardens,” Lemmer said, adding that her group was looking to build a network of local farmers for “gleaning” to rescue potential food that lands in the field from being wasted.

Lemmer noted that collaborating with Sullivan is already bearing fruit.

“We have complementary strengths, I think,” she said. “I’m not a gardener … I’m kind of a project planner. … So we really complement each other in our strengths because (Sullivan) has a wealth of knowledge.”

The veteran's garden was established by Sullivan and fellow veteran Tony Covell in 2020 through a grant by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Its aim is to empower veterans to become more self-sufficient by helping them grow a sustainable source of nutrition.

The veteran’s garden has grown by leaps and bounds since it was founded – with a new pollinator garden, nearby apiary and plans for a solar powered water pump at the site.

Veterans and their household family-members will be able to learn important new skills while having the opportunity to give back to their community, Sullivan said.

“They will know how to grow their own food,” Sullivan said. “Obviously they'll be able to take what they want, but if they donate, whatever is extra gets donated to the veterans in the community. They are providing a service to the community without directly providing a service.”

Sophia Garden is a volunteer-led program of Manistee Community Kitchen — a place where people respect safe distancing, plant and grow together as a community.

Each bed is 4 feet by 8 feet with wide aisles that accommodate safe distancing and plenty of open space. The generous aisles and two-foot high beds also improve wheelchair and assisted accessibility.

Gardeners at the Sophia Street Gardens have access to on-site water, asparagus and rhubarb patches, herb garden, flowers for cutting, compost bins and horticultural support, according to the Manistee County Community Gardens website. Gardeners agree to use organic and natural fertilizers and pest control and all are encouraged to help out with group work sessions.

Sullivan said that horticultural support is an important component for both programs, and encourages even those with “two brown thumbs” to give it a try.

“There are mentors, there are people out there that will show you the good, the bad and the ugly and what to do and what not to do,” he said. “So even if they have two brown thumbs, we can get them out there and show them how to properly plant the plants, show them how to water the plants and show how to take care of them.”