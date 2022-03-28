ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man killed, 6-year-old son wounded in house shooting

Middletown Press
 20 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man is dead and his young son wounded after a shooting at their north Phoenix home. Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday morning at...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy