ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Coda’s Oscar triumph open the doors for disabled film-makers? Let’s hope so

By Justin Edgar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jiLe_0erzHloL00
Troy Kotsur with his best supporting actor Oscar.

So Coda has triumphed at the Oscars; the likable cheese-fest with a feelgood plot is hardly great cinema, but it’s also hard to dislike. The moments when Troy Kotsur won the Bafta this month, and then the Oscar last night, were enough to have this cynical old disability activist jumping out of his chair with glee and admiration for both the actor himself and the coolness of his acceptance speeches. Coda’s win is a key moment in the sometimes problematic relationship between disability and cinema. Coming so soon after the triumph of Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly, this is a chance for us disabled people to revel in the spotlight that Deafness has had this awards season, a moment where Deaf people are in the public consciousness and are being celebrated. Let’s hope that focus leads to better access for Deaf people and scrutiny of the horrific cuts to Deaf education and access that have been made during the austerity era (and are yet to be rectified).

Dan Edge, who sits on the Equity diversity committee and is an accomplished actor in his own right, has said that the success of Coda and Kotsur’s win throws a bomb at the perceived industry wisdom that disabled actors are not bankable. It is a big moment for disabled talent all round and I sense we won’t be waiting another 35 years for a disabled actor to win a major award, like we have been since Marlee Matlin picked up best actress in 1987. There is a great opportunity for the streamers, who can take risks with disabled talent that perhaps studios and distributors will not.

But what about the writers, directors and producers? The above-the-line, behind-the-scenes talent who get these films made and are the creative force behind a plucky and small, yet properly financed indie like Coda? The reality is that Deaf and disabled directors are not getting the chances they should and being a disabled director seems to remain a difficult sell in film and television. Last week the BBC aired Then Barbara Met Alan, written by disabled flag bearer and all-round good guy Jack Thorne and Deaf actor turned writer Genevieve Barr. It was an exciting piece of event television, with brilliant performances by a disabled cast and an ace disabled producer in Bryony Arnold. But the BBC told me that, due to the film’s complexity and scale, there was not a disabled director right for the role. It is debatable if this is true, but if it is, where is the disabled talent and why is it not being developed and given breaks? Amit Sharma, a disabled co-director, was brought on a few weeks before shooting, which sadly smacks of a token gesture.

This is not meant to disrespect Sian Heder, the director of Coda, who has done a sterling job of crafting the film into an audience-facing Oscar winner. But it would have been really groundbreaking if a disabled director could have been seen clutching that best picture Oscar. Someone who has the experience of difference and knows what it is to be disabled.

Hopefully, the industry takeaway from Coda will be that disability can sell and that will open a few doors for new, emerging talent. If only three women have ever won a directing Oscar, when will the first disabled director be awarded one?

Comments / 9

Anita Rose
14h ago

Oh great - another box we’re putting people in- we don’t need boxes we need to recognize everyone as equal no matter their bodies or choices. Boxes separate us.

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Producer Patrick Wachsberger on Hiring Deaf Actors for the Film: “There Was No Other Way To Do It in Today’s World”

As co-chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and, before that, president and co-chairman of Summit, French-born producer Patrick Wachsberger oversaw some of the most successful film franchises in recent history, from the Twilight saga to The Hunger Games. But when he left Lionsgate to form Picture Perfect Federation, the prolific producer knew exactly how he wanted to launch his endeavor: with the English-speaking remake of a little-known 2014 French comedy, La Famille Bélier. Although CODA — the heartwarming story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a child of deaf parents who struggles between pursuing her love of music and staying in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘2022 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Live Action’ Review: This Wasn’t the Year to Cut the Category

Click here to read the full article. What is going on over at the Academy? For years, I have questioned whether it made sense for the organization to continue awarding short films, seeing as how they are no longer a routine part of the moviegoing experience (the category dates back to a time when newsreels and short subjects regularly preceded the main attraction). Except in rare cases, when an animation studio attaches one to its latest feature-length cartoon, it’s been decades since shorts got serious theatrical play. These days, they’re relegated to film festivals and small-screen formats — so why...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Amit Sharma
Person
Jack Thorne
Person
Marlee Matlin
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Disability#Deaf People#Deaf Education#Film Star
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy