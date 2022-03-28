Thomas hears Supreme Court arguments remotely while recovering from illness

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalised since Friday with “flu-like symptoms” the court has announced.Justice Thomas underwent tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC and was diagnosed with an infection, said the court’s public information office on Sunday evening.“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release stated.“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO