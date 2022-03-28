ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas hears Supreme Court arguments remotely while recovering from illness

By Kaelan Deese, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 20 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from in-person oral arguments on Monday, participating remotely after he was released from the hospital on Friday. Thomas had been...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

