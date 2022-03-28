ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man arrested for filming sex acts with dogs, selling videos, police say

By PREE NAYAK
WTOV 9
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXLV) — A North Carolina man is facing criminal charges after police said he filmed and participated in sexual acts with dogs, then sold videos of those acts. The Forsyth County...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
REDDING, CA
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Centre Daily

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dog#Sex Acts#Animal Services Division
The Independent

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," Lott told reporters. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Video Shows Man Screaming ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying in Police Custody

Disturbing video shows the final moments of a man’s life as he shouted “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by five officers. The incident occurred in Los Angeles County on March 31, 2020, nearly two months before George Floyd died under similar circumstances. CNN reports the California Highway Patrol took Edward Bronstein, 38, into custody following a traffic stop. The man was then transferred him to the Altadena Station’s garage area, where officers attempted to draw a blood sample.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Miami Herald

71-year-old arrested years after body of missing ex-wife is found in NC, cops say

A missing woman was found dead in 2010 — and her ex-husband was just charged with murder, officials said. Twelve years ago, a driver was traveling through Davidson County and noticed a body lying along Badin Lake Road. Crews responding to the 911 call found the person had died from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to county deputies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns at South Station, police say

John Pierre, 25, purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing them in the Boston area, according to authorities. Boston police seized 11 handguns at South Station on Monday from a Tennessee man, who they allege purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing the weapons locally.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy