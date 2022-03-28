Man arrested for filming sex acts with dogs, selling videos, police say

A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," Lott told reporters. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday....

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO