Kevin Hart greets fans in Belfast during impromptu walkabout

By The Newsroom
 19 hours ago
Kevin Hart has delighted fans in Belfast with an impromptu walkabout in the city centre.

The Philadelphia funnyman is in the Northern Ireland capital to film the new Netflix heist comedy Lift.

Kevin Hart on set during the filming of heist comedy Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

He has also caused excitement during his stay in the region by announcing a last-minute gig at The Limelight in the city on Wednesday, for which tickets appeared to have sold out within hours on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by taking to the floor during a programme of comedians at another venue, Lavery’s, before putting on an intimate gig at The Limelight.

The Crown Bar in Belfast where American comedian Kevin Hart is filming the heist comedy Lift (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

On Monday morning, he was spotted outside the Europa Hotel, a venue at one time notorious as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

He took the time to chat to several people as he walked to the nearby Crown Bar.

Kevin Hart (centre) on set during the filming of heist comedy Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The historic pub, which dates to Victorian times and has welcomed royal visitors in the past, is serving as one of the sets for Lift, which will principally be filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It is being directed by F Gary Gray, best known for films including Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job and Men In Black: International.

While no release date for Lift has been announced, it is expected to reach cinemas in early 2023.

#Walkabout#Impromptu#Crown Bar#Lift#Belfast Harbour Studios#Straight Outta Compton#Italian
