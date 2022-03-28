ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen jailed, charged in central Columbia shooting

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with assault in a September shooting in central Columbia.

Andre L. Jordan of Columbia was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting on Sexton Road that injured a teenage girl. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said at the time.

Jordan was charged Friday. He was in the Boone County Jail on Monday on a $250,000 bond.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says surveillance video identified Jordan as being in a car in the area of the shooting. Another juvenile in the same car pulled the trigger, according to the statement.

The victim told investigators she was hit by a bullet after getting out of a car at a friend's house, according to the statement. She told the police two people with her were likely the shooter's targets.

An initial court appearance was set for Monday afternoon. No attorney was listed for Jordan in online court records.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

