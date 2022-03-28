ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Standard for March 28, 2022

By Texas Standard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor property damage and evacuations as wildfires spread across parts of Central Texas. We’ll discuss the ongoing dangers amid efforts to fights the blazes. Other stories we’re tracking: As the war in Ukraine drags into its second month, the push to get more Texas oil to global markets, and why that’s...

Pleasanton Express

March is Texas History Month

On Alamo Heroes Day, we remember one of the most inspiring moments in Texas history, when the fierce loyalty and determination to the struggle for Texas independence was demonstrated by a small force of Texian soldiers at the Alamo in San Antonio. It was Sunday, March 6, 1836, when the siege of the Alamo ended and Santa Anna stormed the complex, killing all of the defenders. For 12 days, 189 brave men led by Colonel William B. Travis had held the fort against a force of almost 2,000 soldiers led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. On the morning of the 13th day of the siege, Santa Anna ordered the final assault, which lasted less than 90 minutes. The unwillingness of the Texians to surrender had bought precious time for the Texian army. Their sacrifice inspired Texian soldiers to greater zeal on the battlefield with cries of “Remember the Alamo.” All 189 names of the Alamo heroes who died in the battle are inscribed on a granite memorial in the Long Barrack Museum at the Alamo. The sacrifices made by the men at the Alamo continue to inspire Texans, and today are recognized as a symbol of honor and courage throughout the world. (www.drtinfo.org)
106.3 The Buzz

Ask Anyone What They Like About Texas

It's everything between the Sabine and the Rio Grande. Spirit of the people down here who share this land!. It's another burrito, it's a cold Lone Star in my hand. Play the sons of the mothers of the bunkhouse band!. The words of the lyrical genius Gary P. Nunn help...
101.5 KNUE

One Mexican Restaurant is a Hot Spot for Celebrities in Fort Worth, Texas

There aren't many people especially in the state of Texas that don't love Mexican food. Any place that kicks off your experience with chips and salsa on the table is obviously off to a great start. But there is one place in Fort Worth that has been serving up delicious Tex-Mex since 1935 and it's so well known that often times you will see big time celebrities stopping by to grab a bite to eat. Joe T. Garcia's has been filling plates and satisfying appetites for years which is why it's not shocking to see big time athletes, musicians, and celebrities there.
Molly Ivins
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
KXAN

Central Texas standouts take stage at Texas Relays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In what is considered one of the biggest events in track and field every year, the Texas Relays looked close to what we are used to with packed stands, watching some of the best in the country compete. High school, college and professionals on both the...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two Republicans to face off in runoff for Texas Railroad Commissioner

(The Center Square) – Two Republicans are heading to a May 24 runoff election for Texas Railroad Commissioner, incumbent chairman Wayne Christian and industry attorney Sarah Stogner. Stogner made waves as the first candidate to ever ride a jack pump like a bull wearing only her underwear and boots.
The Marshall Project

Do Texas Prison Conditions Violate Human Rights Standards? One Scottish Court Says Yes

Late last year, a Scottish court quietly refused what seemed like a routine extradition. It wasn’t that of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose drawn-out efforts to avoid the American prison system have grabbed international headlines for years. Instead, it was that of a relatively unknown Scottish man, Daniel Magee, who’d allegedly shot a security guard in Austin, Texas, in 2016 before fleeing to his native country.
WRBL News 3

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wildlife officials say one of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band, was […]
NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
thedailytexan.com

No. 2 Texas baseball on the rise despite March growing pains

For No. 2 Texas baseball, the month of March has been a struggle. Despite the Longhorns kicking off their March campaign as the No. 1 team in the nation with dominating wins over Sam Houston, Tennessee and No. 7 LSU, Texas has dropped five total games, including three over the spring break in South Carolina.
