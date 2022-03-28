ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three high school seniors win Chester County vocal competition

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXTON — Three local high school seniors won Chester County Choral Society’s 28th Annual Vocal Competition held on March 19, at the Exton Baptist Church. First place went to Bryce Kelly, a tenor who is a senior at Bayard Rustin High School and studies voice with Kim Kronenberg Russell of West...

#Choral Music#Music School#Vocal Music#Music Education#Highschool#The Exton Baptist Church#Bayard Rustin High School#Youth Choir#Penn State University#Division Iii#Ap Music Theory#Pmea District
