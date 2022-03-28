Play of the Week Winner 3/28 – Hannah Herzig’s Steal & Lay-up Girls Basketball

EAST LANSING, MI - Williamston defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the Division 2 boys basketball state final match up at the Breslin Center on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The final score was 68-65.
EAST LANSING, MI — It was a first for the Warren De La Salle boys basketball program. After finishing in fourth place in the ultra competitive Catholic High School League’s Central Division, De La Salle completed its season with seven-straight wins, including the 67-58 win over Grand Blanc in Saturday afternoon’s Division 1 state championship game at the Breslin Center.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s state championship game at the Breslin Center. Senior guard Mason Docks had a career night in Williamston’s overtime win against Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Docks had five three-pointers, including a crucial shot in overtime.
COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinals and the Bronson Vikings each kicked off their respective 2022 Spring Soccer seasons this past Friday, taking to the field turf at Coldwater’s Max Larsen Field. The Coldwater varsity girls team faced off with the Sturgis Lady Trojans, with the host team taking...
EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year, Catholic Central hoisted up a trophy in the final game of the season at East Lansing. Unfortunately, this time around, it was the runner up award. The Cougars failed to make it back-to-back state championships, losing in the DII final...
