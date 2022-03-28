ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Seneca by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Seneca County, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Sanilac; St. Clair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sanilac, eastern Lapeer and St. Clair Counties through 745 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to near New Baltimore to 15 miles south of Harsens Island. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Baltimore around 655 PM EDT. Richmond, Almont and Dryden around 700 PM EDT. St. Clair and Algonac around 705 PM EDT. Capac and Emmett around 710 PM EDT. Marysville around 715 PM EDT. Port Huron, Yale and Melvin around 720 PM EDT. Lakeport around 725 PM EDT. Peck around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, North Street, Goodland Township, Lynn Township, Amador, Brockway, Fort Gratiot, Avoca, Burnside and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected remain nearly steady near 25.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.0 Thu 8am 25.0 23.8 18.8
COOPER COUNTY, MO
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 13 miles west of Gun Barrel to 6 miles east of Horse Creek, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 45. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 391. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Winds were slowly beginning to decrease this evening. Spotty gusts around 40 mph could affect Nevada Highway 163, Arizona Highway 68, and Interstate 40 until shortly after sunset, but the threat for widespread strong winds was ending. The Wind Advisory will expire on schedule.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, Richland, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. Target Area: East Carroll; Morehouse; Richland; West Carroll A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Morehouse, southwestern East Carroll, northeastern Richland and southwestern West Carroll Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rayville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Warden around 945 AM CDT. Darnell and Goodwill around 955 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pioneer, Oak Ridge and Epps. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Holmes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOLMES AND CENTRAL ATTALA COUNTIES At 101 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Lexington to near Goodman to near Way, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Goodman around 105 PM CDT. Durant and Bowling Green around 110 PM CDT. Emory around 115 PM CDT. Mcadams, Possumneck and Newport around 120 PM CDT. Kosciusko and Hesterville around 125 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include West and Sallis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

