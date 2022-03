A cat wobbled her way into the hearts of the people that took her in, and made up for lost cuddles with their dog. Early this month, a 9-year-old wobbly cat was transferred to AWLA (Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia) for a chance at a better life. She came with a host of health issues and was heavily matted, covered in grease and dirt.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO