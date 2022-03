Ray Sprow, 83, passed away March 25, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1938 in Fayetteville, the son of the late Isabel (West) and John Sprow. A member of Park Ave. United Methodist Church and a 1957 graduate of Chambersburg Area Sr. High School, Ray went on to serve his country in the US Air Force and then worked for 36 years at Mack Truck as a machinist.

