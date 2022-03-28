ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, WY

Afton VA Clinic Pauses In-person Care One Week Due to Staff Outages

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAFTON, Wyoming (March 28, 2022) — In-person care at the Afton VA Clinic (located...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Army Times

Veterans Affairs eyes relaxed hiring rules as staff turnover slowly worsens

Turnover rates among Veterans Affairs staffers have risen slightly in recent years, and officials worry that could increase dramatically if Congress doesn’t help ease the burden of bringing new candidates into the department’s workforce. “We are continuing to see a bit of concern,” said Jessica Bonjorni, chief of...
MILITARY
KRQE News 13

VA announces possible mental health clinic closures in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is discussing possibly closing some health clinics around the country, including here in New Mexico. The proposed closures affect community-based outpatient clinics in rural areas because of a drop in enrollment, it’s a move some officials oppose. “Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Espanola be closed and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
City
Afton, WY
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Panhandle Post

VA proposal: New hospital in Omaha, clinics in Fremont, Bluffs

A new hospital in Omaha would be built as part of a national streamlining of VA medical facilities recommended in a report Monday from VA Secretary Denis McDonough. The report was the first step in a years-long process to revamp health care offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and likely faces significant obstacles in Congress.
OMAHA, NE
SFGate

VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of community-based clinics that it proposes to close in New Mexico and other rural areas around the country as part of a years-long process aimed at modernizing the department and streamlining its infrastructure. Some members...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBCMontana

New VA clinic set to open in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Community leaders, veterans and political representatives gathered at the Travis W. Atkins Veterans Affairs clinic on Friday to honor the facility’s namesake and its purpose in the community. Atkins’ parents were among the guests in the crowd. “My favorite saying or phrase or whatever...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Clinic#Afton Va Clinic Pauses#Post Views#The Afton Va Clinic
Navy Times

VA works to ease staff concerns about facility closure recommendations

Despite concerns to the contrary, plans to close and restructure dozens of Veterans Affairs medical centers and realign hundreds of other clinics will likely result in hiring more department staff, not less, officials told lawmakers on Thursday. “Please don’t look at this report and think that we don’t need our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTEN.com

Personal Injury And Va Compensation Claims

Originally Posted On: https://www.billconnorlaw.com/component/k2/item/86. A part of my practice I love is assisting Veterans with the VA claims process. I spent over 30 years as an Infantry Officer, and cherish my time with those who write that check to Uncle Sam: “Up to and including my life”. Only around one in twenty Americans are veterans today, so veterans should feel proud of their service, whether for a few years or a few decades, America is safe because of you. I enjoy being able to help veterans through the compensation claims process of the Veterans Administration. Some of this article will be personal advice and some will be legal/administrative advice.
POLITICS
Sheridan Media

VA nurses recognized for ‘Angel’ Care, preserving dignity

The Sheridan VA Medical System proudly announced that Sheridan VA’s medical unit nurse Carrie Pender was nominated by the veteran for a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a nationwide program adopted by VA and community hospitals alike to help recognize nurses and the unforgettable impact their care has on patients and families.
SHERIDAN, WY
Army Times

How partnerships improve VA quality of care, train health care professionals

More than 75 years ago as the Department of Veterans Affairs prepared to welcome home more than 100,000 veteran patients from World War II, VA hospitals and medical schools across the country developed an unprecedented plan to partner together. The plan had three goals — to recruit doctors for VA, train the country’s next generation of health professionals, and provide world-class care for our nation’s veterans. The decision would have a lasting mark on our health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WVNS

Free vaccine clinic in Beckley this week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host two free COVID-19 testing, booster and vaccine clinics in Beckley on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and Thursday, March 31, 2022. The free clinics will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. All testing and vaccinations are walk-in […]
BECKLEY, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner, VA investigating EHR outage

Cerner and the Department of Veterans Affairs will investigate what caused the software glitch that took down computers at the medical center and its associated clinics earlier this month, FedScoop reported March 21. According to the report, both entities will execute a "full root cause analysis" and establish an action...
SPOKANE, WA
The Lima News

Care Access opens doors to clinical studies

LIMA — Care Access, a national health care company focused on increasing access to clinical trials, has opened a patient access center at 825 West Market Street. Tyler Miller, the Director of Patient Access, said, “This community raised me and set me up to be able to do the things I’m doing around the country, and I wanted to bring that back to this community. Care Access is all about bringing access to those cutting edge clinical trials to communities where people in those communities who don’t typically have access can come right here to get access to those trials.”
LIMA, OH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy