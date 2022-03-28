Afton VA Clinic Pauses In-person Care One Week Due to Staff Outages

LIMA — Care Access, a national health care company focused on increasing access to clinical trials, has opened a patient access center at 825 West Market Street. Tyler Miller, the Director of Patient Access, said, “This community raised me and set me up to be able to do the things I’m doing around the country, and I wanted to bring that back to this community. Care Access is all about bringing access to those cutting edge clinical trials to communities where people in those communities who don’t typically have access can come right here to get access to those trials.”
