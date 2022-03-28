ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1V1O_0erzCI9v00

March 28 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Lightyear.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated sci-fi adventure film Sunday during the Oscars.

Lightyear is a spinoff of the Toy Story film series. The new movie serves as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the fictional astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in Toy Story.

Chris Evans voices Buzz in Lightyear, which also features the voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Souls, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba and James Brolin.

The trailer shows Buzz (Evans) take flight from a remote planet and face off with a "massive robot."

Disney-Pixar previously shared a teaser trailer for the film.

Lightyear is written and directed by Angus MacLane. The film opens in theaters June 17.

The Toy Story movies include Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019). Tim Allen voices the Buzz Lightyear toy in the films.

Evans is known for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will also star in the new action thriller The Gray Man.

