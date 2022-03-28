ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

By Nexstar Media Wire, Julius Ayo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhQTJ_0erzBpsl00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. ( WAVY ) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, which is listed as one of the world’s deadliest snakes.

Virginia State Police said they got the call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

Police said the man was bitten by his own pet snake overnight. The snake, an African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon Viper, is listed as one of the top 10 deadliest snakes in the world.

“Bites are common with the snakes that are endemic to our area,” said Natasha Tobarran, D.O. with Virginia Poison Center. “The concern is with these snakes that are not endemic to our area — are native to our area — is if these patients require treatment with antivenom, is trying to locate the antivenom and then trying to get it to the health care facility.”

Border agents find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

VCU hospital had already given the man antivenom treatment from the Smithsonian National Zoo, but officials said they still needed to give him another dose to save his life.

“The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center,” Mackenzie Di Nardo, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Public Relations Manager, told WAVY.

She said the Virginia Aquarium keeps anti-venom as a safety precaution, which is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic, non-native species.

A State Police sergeant was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and rushed from Virginia Beach to Richmond.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

There was a similar incident in North Carolina a few weeks ago in which a paramedic and a doctor helped save the life of a man bitten by a Gaboon Viper.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica , Gaboon Vipers, which can grow to nearly 7 feet and weigh up to 18 pounds, are extremely venomous but typically docile.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story had incorrect quote attribution. The story has been updated with the correct attribution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Aquarium in Virginia Beach provides antivenom for man bitten by deadly pet snake

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach provided an antivenom treatment to help save a man’s life after he was bitten by his deadly pet snake. A state police sergeant drove the anti-venom from Virginia Beach to Richmond on Sunday with “utmost urgency,” according to a news release from police. The man was taken to the VCU Medical Center overnight Saturday after he was ...
Richmond.com

Virginia State Police rush anti-venom to Richmond to treat man bitten by pet viper

The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pet, an African pit viper. The Virginia State Police said in a statement that it helped deliver anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond’s VCU Health to treat the man, whose name and locality of residence were not immediately disclosed.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#The Snakes#Zoos#Virginia State Police#African#D O#Virginia Poison Center#Vcu#The Vcu Medical Center#Virginia Aquarium
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested for beating man unconscious

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in the jail after she allegedly beat a man unconscious. Grand Island police said it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, at the Brickhouse Night Club. Police said they found a man outside of the club unconscious on the ground. After...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy