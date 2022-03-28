ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Winged Deer Park offers many unique amenities to the area

By Robert Houk
Johnson City Press
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City’s Winged Deer Park combines history, a scenic lakefront location and acres of ball fields and walking paths to rank as one of the region’s most popular destinations. Winged Deer, located at 4137 Bristol Highway, offers amenities that you won’t find at many other parks....

WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

500-Pound Bear Removed From Tennessee College After Damaging Property for Over a Year

It’s that time of year again, folks. Everybody is out and about with it being springtime all across the country. Now is the time to get back out there and explore the outdoors and all the gorgeous national parks all around America. However, sometimes nature comes to you. It certainly came to a Tennessee college this week as a 500-pound black bear was removed from the school after damaging property for over a year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Winged Deer showcasing bluebell flowers in hiking event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Winged Deer Park, typically known for its narrow paved trails and baseball fields, will showcase another one of its features at the start of next month. According to a release from Johnson City, Winged Deer Park is set to host a Bluebell Wildflower Hike beginning Friday, April 1 from 10-11:15 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City to host bluebell hikes at Winged Deer Park

One of the early flowering plants of spring will be showcased in a series of walks hosted by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee and they only bloom for a very short time. The bluebells will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
