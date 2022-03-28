ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula

By Seth Feiner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUy2D_0erzBVQL00

EUFAULA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man drowned in Lake Eufaula Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:00 p.m., police received a call from around the Calhoun Drive area near Eufaula that a boat and its two passengers were in distress, Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirmed.

A fishing boat was anchored near the shore of Calhoun Drive, on the Walter F. George Reservoir, also known as Lake Eufaula.

Jones: Supreme Court hearings ‘reinforced my belief’ in Jackson

Wright says the wind and waves took over the boat, flipped it, and sank it. Both passengers in the boat were reportedly unable to swim.

Claude Williams, 59, of Dothan, drowned during the incident. The other person in the boat survived.

Stay with WDHN News as we provide updates to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

12-year-old recovered from Alabama lake after backpack seen in water

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic investigation is underway as the body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.   Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins reports a 911 call was made at 1724hrs reporting a school book bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock.   […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
Tampa Bay Times

After rescue, man returns to Lake Seminole and drowns

SEMINOLE — Hours after being rescued, a 39-year-old man died in Lake Seminole on Friday while trying to recover his boat from the water. Seminole Fire Rescue first responded to a disabled vessel taking on water with occupants onboard on Friday around 2:17 p.m. Deputies found Shawn Thomas and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, in Lake Seminole at 10015 Park Boulevard and safely brought them to shore, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said in a media release.
SEMINOLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eufaula, AL
Sports
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dothan, AL
Sports
Dothan, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
Eufaula, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
Eufaula, AL
Accidents
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama family speaks out after daughter is bitten by dog

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County family is in Birmingham awaiting their 8-year-old daughter’s release from Children’s Hospital of Alabama after a German shepherd bit her leg. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, young Bella Calhoun was playing at a friend’s house across the street when her mother, Stacey Evans, was startled by her daughter […]
OZARK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Eufaula#Accident#Wdhn News#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Body of 12-Year-Old Boy Found in Lake Eufaula; Autopsy Set

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities checking a report of a school book bag that was spotted floating in Lake Eufaula found the body of a 12-year-old boy in the water, police said. Someone phoned 911 after seeing the book bag near a boat ramp dock about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
EUFAULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

Man hits brother, returns to scene and cuts dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating an assault and animal cruelty case where the victim was struck and his dog was cut.  Officers were called to the 3600 block of Medford Drive East on Sunday, March 20 at about 11:30 p.m. Officers determined that the victim and his brother […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Knollwood Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 17 at Knollwood Apartments.  Jermayne Doolittle, Jr., 19, was arrested for a shooting at an apartment at 1651 Knollwood Drive. Officers said the shooting happened after a man went to the apartment and demanded money […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy