Dune is easily one of the most impressive cinematic spectacles of 2021. The Academy clearly agrees, having awarded the film with 10 nominations, including one in every single technical category, and most importantly in Best Picture. When big budget sci-fi epics receive that kind of attention, they almost never leave the ceremony empty handed. Or, in the case of Mad Max: Fury Road and Gravity, with a bucket of Oscars. So, which of Dune’s nominations will it win?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO