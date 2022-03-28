ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Preparations underway to remove Niagara River Ice Boom

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtfOD_0erzAX5A00

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced preparations are underway to remove the Niagara River Ice Boom.

Officials said Lake Erie's ice cover has rapidly reduced over the past few days and on March 26 the water temperature near the ice boom was 34°F.

"Considering the lack of ice cover on Lake Erie and the absence of ice in the Maid-of-the-Mist Pool below Niagara Falls, preparations are underway for the removal of the Lake Erie – Niagara River Ice Boom," a release says.

If the weather allows for safe working conditions, crews will begin removing the boom Tuesday. In 2021 crews began removing the boom on March 22.

The boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River since the winter of 1964.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Country Public Radio

Icebreaking on the St. Lawrence River underway Friday

Icebreakers will start crunching through ice on the St. Lawrence River to make way for the shipping season. According to the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, icebreaking activities will start on Friday along the St. Lawrence River. That includes the area between the Eisenhower and Snell locks near Massena. How...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara River#Temperature
YourErie

Winter returns this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some showers are expected for Friday as a trough moves through. Expect mainly showers in the evening before a cold front passes late Friday. This front will cool the air enough to set off some wet snow toward daybreak Saturday. Wet snow showers will fall tomorrow morning. With temperatures still close to freezing, […]
ERIE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

The Largest Home for Sale in Western New York

We all have our wishlist when it comes to buying a new home. Location, school district, style, number of bedrooms, a garage, and maybe a pool are all things that come to mind. And sometimes, the size of the home comes into play. According to the website Movoto.com, the average...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHO 13

Wastewater dumping into Des Moines River near Birdland; fix underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works is working to control a wastewater leak into the Des Moines River after a ‘force main’ broke.. According to the DNR, the main broke near Birdland Park Marina. A pumping station that feeds the main is being shut down, but 3,500 gallons-per-minute of untreated wastewater and storm […]
DES MOINES, IA
96.1 The Breeze

This WNY Town Got The Most Snow Over The Weekend

I actually saw a guy using a push broom to clear his driveway over the weekend. My guess is that he probably put his shovels and snowblower away? It is either a rookie mistake, or he had simply given up on winter and moved on? Either way, we sure got a good deal of snow over the weekend.
MLB
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
Portland Tribune

Ice-damaged Canby trees to be removed

City receives $67,500 from FEMA to remove 30 trees impacted by 2021 ice storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the city of Canby $67,500 to remove trees damaged by the 2021 ice storm. The cleanup of the public parks system from the ice storm is ongoing. Immediately...
CANBY, OR
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy