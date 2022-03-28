Preparations underway to remove Niagara River Ice Boom

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced preparations are underway to remove the Niagara River Ice Boom.

Officials said Lake Erie's ice cover has rapidly reduced over the past few days and on March 26 the water temperature near the ice boom was 34°F.

"Considering the lack of ice cover on Lake Erie and the absence of ice in the Maid-of-the-Mist Pool below Niagara Falls, preparations are underway for the removal of the Lake Erie – Niagara River Ice Boom," a release says.

If the weather allows for safe working conditions, crews will begin removing the boom Tuesday. In 2021 crews began removing the boom on March 22.

The boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River since the winter of 1964.