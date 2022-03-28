ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

By Nexstar Media Wire, Julius Ayo
 19 hours ago

Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man bitten by his own pet viper listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

