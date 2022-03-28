Photos: Our Lady hosts meatless meal for lent

The Museum of Wayne County History’s 2022 exhibit “Remember Our Ladies” is open to the public just in time for the tail-end of Women’s History Month. The museum opened for the season on Tuesday March 15, 2022. The interactive “Remember Our Ladies” exhibit highlights notable women from Wayne County, according to museum manager Linda Stevenson’s write-up in Finger Lakes Times.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO