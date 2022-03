Wichita area churches are coming together to help Ukrainian refugees by sending donations to one Pastor who is currently in Poland. Pastor Chad Pickering with New Life Wichita is currently in Poland, but he said GracePoint Church and Hope Community Church have donated thousands of dollars in aid. Staff at those churches said when they heard about Pickering’s trip, partnering was a no-brainer.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO