BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Salvation Army of Minnesota is continuing its push towards its goal of raising 2 million pounds of food donations during March. At Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville, food shelf staffers say demand for food has been steadily increasing over the course of the last five months. Now, staff members and volunteers say they provide stability and support for more than 150 families on some weeks. “It’s definitely a bit of a challenge,” said Food Shelf Coordinator Trevor Skorburg. “(Sometimes it’s) a bit of coming down to the wire and wanting to make sure there is enough....

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO