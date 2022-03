NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte man will spend six years in prison on federal drug and firearm charges. Jesse Shirley, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and five years on one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The sentences are consecutive.

