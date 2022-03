Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, spring is just around the corner, and that means warmer weather, plants blooming, and of course, an energetic refresh. Here's what the spring equinox is all about from a spiritual perspective, plus how you can work with this energy as the season unfolds.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO