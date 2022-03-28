Controlled burn happening today in Williamston
Williamston City Hall announced a controlled burn for this afternoon.
The burn will take place in McCormick Park along the Red Cedar River's shoreline at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The city says this is a periodic procedure to manage old thatch and enhance the native plants and wildflowers.
