Controlled burn happening today in Williamston

Williamston City Hall announced a controlled burn for this afternoon.

The burn will take place in McCormick Park along the Red Cedar River's shoreline at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The city says this is a periodic procedure to manage old thatch and enhance the native plants and wildflowers.

