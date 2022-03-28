ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Controlled burn happening today in Williamston

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UJj1_0erz6qKi00

Williamston City Hall announced a controlled burn for this afternoon.

The burn will take place in McCormick Park along the Red Cedar River's shoreline at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The city says this is a periodic procedure to manage old thatch and enhance the native plants and wildflowers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Moores Creek closed Tuesday for scheduled controlled burn

CURRIE, NC. (WWAY) – Moores Creek National Battlefield will be conducting a controlled burn in the park on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The burn will begin at approximately 10:00 am and will last approximately 5 hours, with residual smoke and small spot fires continuing through the rest of the day and evening.
CURRIE, NC
WIBW

Mission Township Fire Department begins Controlled Burns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas does the second most controlled burning in the country behind number one Florida. Burning season is now in full swing across the sunflower state as long as the weather cooperates. When the weather did cooperate Monday morning, the Mission Township Fire Department wasted no time in beginning a controlled burn at the Lake Sherwood dam and later the Lake Quivao dam.
MISSION, KS
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Several men arrested during 4-month GHOST operation

The Genesee County sheriff shared new information about an investigation, investigators returned to the scene of a deadly Lapeer County fire, and your forecast. It’s been a soggy day already in Mid-Michigan, but don’t expect things to dry out completely anytime soon. Hundreds frustrated after Allegiant cancels flights...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
WILX-TV

Jackson site rated one of the most toxic nationwide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One of the most toxic properties in the country is near downtown Jackson. The old Michner Plating Company property, located on on Mechanic Street, is currently on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list, which means it’s a priority for them to get it cleaned up.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLNS

‘Liz’s Alteration’s & Gifts’ burns in fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning around 4:00 a.m. a structure fire erupted at Liz’s Alteration’s & Gifts. The Lansing Fire Department responded to the situation on East Michigan Avenue. Our 6 News Crew was at the scene this morning and said the fire burned for a few hours. Flames were seen coming from the roof […]
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy