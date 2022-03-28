ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady To Miami Rumors ‘Fake News,’ According To Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CX1gb_0erz6lAJ00

BOSTON (CBS) — A story sprung up out of nowhere last week, suggesting Tom Brady may be in the process of maneuvering himself to Miami to become the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. The timing of that story didn’t make a ton of sense , and now the Dolphins’ head coach has dismissed the rumors entirely.

Mike McDaniel met with reporters at the league’s annual meetings in West Palm Beach on Monday morning and was asked about the Brady rumors.

“The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback?” McDaniel replied. “That’s what do you call it … fake news .”

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill last week, giving the team a potent one-two punch with Hill and Jaylen Waddle atop the wide receiver depth chart. With the largely unproven Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, some naturally wondered if the Dolphins would look to a veteran QB to lead the offense in 2022.

Throw in the reports of a Brady-Bruce Arians rift in Tampa Bay — rumors that Arians shot down this week — and some people connected some dots that ended with Brady rejoining the AFC East and wreaking havoc on the NFL with a different Florida-based team.

Alas, the rumors are just the rumors, and McDaniel is now on the record as saying it’s not happening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Former CFB Star QB As Wide Receiver

Over the past few years, NFL teams have asked a few quarterback prospects to work out at different positions. It appears that trend will continue for at least one more year. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing interest from NFL teams as a slot receiver.
NFL
The Spun

The Dolphins Were Asked About The Tom Brady Rumors

Tom Brady to the Dolphins rumors have been circulating since even before the GOAT’s unretirement. From sports personalities like Bill Simmons to others; some believe Miami was on the table as a Michael Jordan to the Wizards scenario, where Brady would receive some stake in ownership. On Monday, Dolphins...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Bruce Arians Shoots Down Tom Brady Rumors: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, there was talk of a potential rift between Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and then-retired quarterback Tom Brady. However, Brady has since un-retired, committing to the Buccaneers for another season. This weekend, Arians addressed the rumors of a potential rift with his starting quarterback. Arians...
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Uses Will Smith Slapping Meme To Goof On Tom Brady’s Brief Retirement

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on Sunday night. It’s got everybody in America abuzz on Monday. That includes Julian Edelman, who decided to get into the fun by entering the meme factory and emerging with a little joke about his pal, Tom Brady. Edelman kept it simple with his meme, labeling Smith as Tom Brady and labeling Rock as “Retirement.” pic.twitter.com/3zPW7vD3j4 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 28, 2022 Clearly, retirement was no match for the GOAT. It’s just the latest in a recent run of memes from Edelman, who appears to be spending his own retirement tinkering around on...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Admit They’ve Received Wide Receiver Trade Offers

Now that the Miami Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, teams have checked to see if they’ll part with another wide receiver. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Dolphins have received inquiries on DeVante Parker. However, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier isn’t actively...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Fake News#Bruce Arians#American Football#Tyreek Hill
The Spun

Bruce Arians Was Asked About Tom Brady Relationship Rumors

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is still confused as to where the “rift” rumors between him and Tom Brady come from. It’s been reported multiple times that Arians and Brady haven’t seen eye-to-eye at times and that their relationship was “souring.”. Arians spoke to NFL...
NFL
The Spun

The Raiders Are Reportedly Considering NFL Draft Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are thinking about moving back up in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas dealt their first two picks in next month’s draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for receiver Davante Adams. It’s a move that the Raiders hope will get them back to the playoffs next season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick 'can’t comment' on Brian Flores lawsuit

One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked About Tom Brady Playing Another Season

Tom Brady shocked some people when he announced he was coming out of retirement for a 23rd and potentially final season. Some other people though weren’t stunned at all when he made the announcement since he seemed to go out with a whimper after losing in the NFC Divisional Round.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons need to trade for Miami WR DeVante Parker

The Atlanta Falcons have a huge hole at the wide receiver position, as it stands now they have Olamide Zaccheaus and Frank Darby starting, which can lead you to conclude that they have the worst wide receiver room in the entire NFL. However, due to a recent blockbuster trade, a...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy