Tom Brady To Miami Rumors ‘Fake News,’ According To Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

BOSTON (CBS) — A story sprung up out of nowhere last week, suggesting Tom Brady may be in the process of maneuvering himself to Miami to become the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. The timing of that story didn’t make a ton of sense , and now the Dolphins’ head coach has dismissed the rumors entirely.

Mike McDaniel met with reporters at the league’s annual meetings in West Palm Beach on Monday morning and was asked about the Brady rumors.

“The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback?” McDaniel replied. “That’s what do you call it … fake news .”

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill last week, giving the team a potent one-two punch with Hill and Jaylen Waddle atop the wide receiver depth chart. With the largely unproven Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, some naturally wondered if the Dolphins would look to a veteran QB to lead the offense in 2022.

Throw in the reports of a Brady-Bruce Arians rift in Tampa Bay — rumors that Arians shot down this week — and some people connected some dots that ended with Brady rejoining the AFC East and wreaking havoc on the NFL with a different Florida-based team.

Alas, the rumors are just the rumors, and McDaniel is now on the record as saying it’s not happening.