ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Homcide Detectives Investigate Sunday Evening Slaying

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060iA5_0erz6kHa00

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead after being discovered with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at an Oakland crash scene Sunday night.

Oakland police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. reporting a multi-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of International Boulevard in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man inside a truck involved in the crash with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the crash scene.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators told the East Bay Times that the victim was 71-years-old.

Investigators were able to locate the scene where the shooting occurred, but have not release any information as to a motive or a suspect.

It was the 29th homicide of the year being investigated by Oakland police. There were 34 homicides at this point in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Oakland#Shooting#Oakland Police Department#Cbs Sf#The East Bay Times#The Police Department
FOX40

Manteca woman fatally shot, son-in-law arrested

MANTECA, Calif (KTXL)  — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in […]
MANTECA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victim Found Shot Dead in Car in Contra Costa Homicide Identified

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon identified the victim who was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a car near the Pleasant Hill-Lafayette border Wednesday. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s identified the victim in the homicide as 20-year-old Lafayette resident Basel Jilani. On Wednesday, sheriff’s office said Muir Station deputies were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of a shooting in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace near the border between the two East Bay towns. Deputies arrived on scene to find bystanders providing lifesaving measures to a person...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police arrest 4 teens in connection with robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Alameda Police Identify Suspect In 1977 Cold Case Murder

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — More than 45 years after Richard Bischel Sr. was killed in an attempted burglary, Alameda police have announced they have identified a suspect in the cold case murder. Using the latest DNA technology, the department’s new cold case unit was able to positively identify Richard Curley Bernard as the suspect in the case. “The suspect is deceased, but the family of the victim now knows the identity of the perpetrator, and that law enforcement never stopped looking for him,” said Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Mark Melton. On March 16, 1977, the Alameda police officers responded to the 2500...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy