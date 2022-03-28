Oakland Homcide Detectives Investigate Sunday Evening Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead after being discovered with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at an Oakland crash scene Sunday night.

Oakland police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. reporting a multi-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of International Boulevard in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man inside a truck involved in the crash with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the crash scene.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators told the East Bay Times that the victim was 71-years-old.

Investigators were able to locate the scene where the shooting occurred, but have not release any information as to a motive or a suspect.

It was the 29th homicide of the year being investigated by Oakland police. There were 34 homicides at this point in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.