757Teamz softball Top 15: Nansemond River still No. 1, but Hickory and Kellam shine in rainy week

Grafton High School's Kinleigh Mines (seated) gets a tagout during last year's Class 4 state semifinals. The Clippers remain at No. 6 in the 757Teamz top six that is unchanged this week. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Blame it on the rain, but there were fewer games than usual this past week and, thus, little movement in the 757Teamz Top 15 rankings. No one moved in or out of the rankings, and while there was some slight shuffling near the bottom, the top six remain as they were a week ago.

No. 1 Nansemond River has been rained out multiple times and hoped to get its first game in on Monday against Nandua. Perennial power Kellam, No. 4, has yet to allow a run in three games behind terrific pitching performances from Abby Adamek, who struck out a total of 27 in quality victories over First Colonial and Green Run. U.Va. softball recruit Kassidy Hudson continues a fine senior year for No. 3 Hickory, adding two hits in a hard-fought 9-5 win over Green Run a month after surpassing 1,000 points for the Hawks’ girls basketball team.

NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games:

School: Record, previous ranking

1. Nansemond River: 0-0, 1

2. Nansemond-Suffolk: 2-1, 2

3. Hickory: 3-0, 3

4. Kellam: 3-0, 4

5. Kempsville: 3-0, 5

6. Grafton: 2-0, 6

7. Western Branch: 1-0, 8

8. Greenbrier Christian: 2-3, 7

9. Tallwood: 3-0, 10

10. Menchville: 2-0, 11

11. Granby: 1-1, 9

12. Ocean Lakes: 4-0, 13

13. Great Bridge: 2-0, 14

14. Grassfield: 0-2, 12

15. Isle of Wight: 2-1, 15

The next five: Warhill, Tabb, Smithfield, Poquoson, First Colonial.