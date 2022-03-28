ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, VA

757Teamz softball Top 15: Nansemond River still No. 1, but Hickory and Kellam shine in rainy week

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtZL8_0erz6frx00
Grafton High School's Kinleigh Mines (seated) gets a tagout during last year's Class 4 state semifinals. The Clippers remain at No. 6 in the 757Teamz top six that is unchanged this week. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Blame it on the rain, but there were fewer games than usual this past week and, thus, little movement in the 757Teamz Top 15 rankings. No one moved in or out of the rankings, and while there was some slight shuffling near the bottom, the top six remain as they were a week ago.

No. 1 Nansemond River has been rained out multiple times and hoped to get its first game in on Monday against Nandua. Perennial power Kellam, No. 4, has yet to allow a run in three games behind terrific pitching performances from Abby Adamek, who struck out a total of 27 in quality victories over First Colonial and Green Run. U.Va. softball recruit Kassidy Hudson continues a fine senior year for No. 3 Hickory, adding two hits in a hard-fought 9-5 win over Green Run a month after surpassing 1,000 points for the Hawks’ girls basketball team.

NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games:

School: Record, previous ranking

1. Nansemond River: 0-0, 1

2. Nansemond-Suffolk: 2-1, 2

3. Hickory: 3-0, 3

4. Kellam: 3-0, 4

5. Kempsville: 3-0, 5

6. Grafton: 2-0, 6

7. Western Branch: 1-0, 8

8. Greenbrier Christian: 2-3, 7

9. Tallwood: 3-0, 10

10. Menchville: 2-0, 11

11. Granby: 1-1, 9

12. Ocean Lakes: 4-0, 13

13. Great Bridge: 2-0, 14

14. Grassfield: 0-2, 12

15. Isle of Wight: 2-1, 15

The next five: Warhill, Tabb, Smithfield, Poquoson, First Colonial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz baseball Top 15: Cape Henry takes over the top spot as new No. 1 for third straight week

Cape Henry moves into the top spot with victories over ranked teams Greenbrier Christian and Hickory. Previous No. 1 Nansemond River lost to Great Bridge. School, record, previous ranking 1. Cape Henry: 6-1, 5 2. Grassfield: 1-0, 4 3. Ocean Lakes: 3-1, 6 4. Nansemond River: 2-1, 1 5. Greenbrier Christian: 6-2, 3 6. First Colonial: 3-1, 2 7. Menchville: 4-0, 9 8. Kellam: 4-1, 10 9. Lafayette: ...
BASEBALL
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz girls soccer Top 15: First Colonial, Kellam, Cape Henry remain at the top

757Teamz Top 15 All rankings and records are based on results reported by coaches to The Pilot. To correct records or provide information, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com. Team: Record, Previous 1. First Colonial: 1-1-0, 1 2. Kellam: 2-0-0, 2 3. Cape Henry: 2-1-0, 3 4. Cox: 1-1-1, 4 5. Menchville: 3-0-0, 5 6. Lafayette: 1-1-0, 6 7. York: 3-0-0, 7 8. Maury: 0-0-2, 8 9. Nansemond River: ...
NORFOLK, VA
Baltimore Times

Softball: University of Maryland Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — After suffering a tough defeat a day ago, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore softball team bounced back to grab two conference wins over the North Carolina Central University Eagles on Sunday (March 27). They won the first game 7-6, which was a continuation of...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Baltimore Times

NCCU Rallies Back To Shock Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore softball team looked to be on their way to their fifth straight win on Saturday (March 26) against the North Carolina Central University Eagles after four innings of play. However, the final three innings saw the Eagles score 10...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poquoson, VA
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Tabb, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Grafton, VA
Grafton, VA
Sports
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 1 Softball Player of the Week

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the first two weeks of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy