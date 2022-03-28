ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Culpeper by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TENSAS...WESTERN MADISON...RICHLAND AND FRANKLIN PARISHES At 1026 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Swartz to near Mangham to 7 miles south of Wisner, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mangham, Start and Archibald around 1030 AM CDT. Rayville around 1035 AM CDT. Holly Ridge and Bakers around 1045 AM CDT. Delhi and Newlight around 1050 AM CDT. Waverly and Warden around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Little Rock, or 13 miles northeast of Newton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Herbert Springs and House around 235 PM CDT. Liberty and Damascus around 245 PM CDT. Bluff Springs around 250 PM CDT. De Kalb around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 19.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 13 miles west of Gun Barrel to 6 miles east of Horse Creek, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 45. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 391. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near I65 And AL 158, or 5 miles west of Chickasaw, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Stockton, Gulfcrest, Axis, Calvert, Mount Vernon, Semmes, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158 and Movico. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Holmes County in central Mississippi Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Northeastern Leflore County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Webster County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Itta Bena to Tchula, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenwood and Money around 1205 PM CDT. Black Hawk and Seven Pines around 1210 PM CDT. Avalon and Teoc around 1215 PM CDT. Leflore and Coila around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson around 1225 PM CDT. Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada and Winona around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Coosa and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Sycamore, Winterboro, Alpine, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Logan Martin Dam, Hanover, Alpine Bay Resort, Unity, Bentleyville and Marble Valley.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Holmes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOLMES AND CENTRAL ATTALA COUNTIES At 101 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Lexington to near Goodman to near Way, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Goodman around 105 PM CDT. Durant and Bowling Green around 110 PM CDT. Emory around 115 PM CDT. Mcadams, Possumneck and Newport around 120 PM CDT. Kosciusko and Hesterville around 125 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include West and Sallis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Scott; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JASPER...NEWTON...NORTHERN SMITH AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Steele to 6 miles southeast of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. A Tornado Warning also remains in effect until 300 PM for portions of Smith County and for portions of Newton County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest, Newton, Prospect, Harperville, Lawrence, Decatur, Homewood, Stratton, Roberts, Pulaski, Steele, Hillsboro, Pineville, White Oak, Conehatta, Burns, Little Rock, Polkville, Lake and Sebastopol. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS

