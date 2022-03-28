ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – The co-hosts of the Oscars took aim at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), women’s equal pay and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a politically charged opening monologue. “This year, the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s...

The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
MSNBC

After getting slammed by Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott escalates feud

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the last year insisting that Republicans would not unveil a policy blueprint ahead of the 2022 elections, so as to deny Democrats a target. Sen. Rick Scott — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — ignored McConnell’s wishes and unveiled a 31-page plan last week.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell rebuked him in public days ago — but Rick Scott is only doubling down on his vision for the GOP agenda.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.
Washington Post

McConnell rejects GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan and agenda, insists he will remain Republican leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday publicly rejected a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who last month released a “11-point plan to rescue America” that has drawn criticism from several prominent Republicans. McConnell insisted that if Republicans win the majority in November, he will decide the party’s course, staking out a defiant stance against former president Donald Trump’s efforts to oust him as the GOP leader.
CBS LA

Some Disney Workers Hold Walkout Over Company’s Response To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — Several Disney divisions released statements expressing solidarity with their LGBTQ employees on the same day that walkouts took place nationwide to protest the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney Parks posted a message to social media Tuesday morning in solidarity with its LGBTQ employees. It read in part: “We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ cast, crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.” Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic posted similar messages. View this post on Instagram A post...
Island Packet Online

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with key GOP Sen. Graham wraps up quickly

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham concluded after roughly 15 minutes, a strikingly brief sit down with a key Republican a week before her confirmation hearings begin. Graham, a South Carolina Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was one of three Republicans...
Deadline

WGA West Urges Hollywood To “Reassess” Filming In Florida Because Of State’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Click here to read the full article. The WGA West is calling on Hollywood to reconsider filming in Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by the state’s legislature last week. “We urge all WGA signatory companies to reassess not only their political giving, but also where they choose to spend their production dollars,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday. “Show, don’t tell, that you value the LGBTQ+ community.” The Florida bill, and others like it pending elsewhere around the country, makes it illegal for teachers to discuss gay and transgender issues with students in...
