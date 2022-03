(Becker, MN) -- LGBT students, teachers, and supporters say they are outraged by a presentation by a controversial group to the Becker school board. Activists say the presentation by the Minnesota Child Protection League at a special meeting Monday night was a harmful, anti-transgender message. The MCPL is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBT hate group.

