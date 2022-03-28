ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: Will hotels keep flexible booking post-COVID?

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 19 hours ago

Hotels have changed a lot since the pandemic began, and more changes are still coming.

Now that the omicron variant finally appears to be on its way out the door, hotels are making a few more adjustments in time for the busy summer season – for better or worse. Some will look for new ways to leverage the pandemic for additional revenue.

Read more on some of the post-COVID-19 changes hotels are making here.

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know to start your week:

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 77% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY digital editor fellow, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Will hotels keep flexible booking post-COVID?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmar2news

Scientists worried coronavirus variant may push up US COVID-19 cases

Scientists worry that a contagious coronavirus variant may soon push cases up in the United States just as it has in Europe and Asia. One reason? After about two months of falling cases in the U.S., COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the nation. People are taking off their masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Cdc#Navy Seals#Coronavirus Watch#The Usa Today Network#The Supreme Court
LiveScience

1st major outbreak of Japanese encephalitis hits Australia

Australia's first-ever major outbreak of the viral disease Japanese encephalitis (JE) may be a consequence of climate change, according to some scientists. JE is caused by a flavivirus, which belongs to the same genus of viruses as those that cause yellow fever, dengue fever and West Nile fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus gets transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes of the Culex genus, and the mosquitoes initially pick up the virus from infected vertebrates, mainly pigs and wading birds, according to the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

March 22 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. China's financial hub Shanghai on Tuesday reported a fifth consecutive daily record for locally transmitted COVID-19 asymptomatic cases amid the highly infectious Omicron variant. Although small compared with outbreaks in other countries, the rise is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children. Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age. Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.
KIDS
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

425K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy