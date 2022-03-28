Coronavirus Watch: Will hotels keep flexible booking post-COVID?

Hotels have changed a lot since the pandemic began, and more changes are still coming.

Now that the omicron variant finally appears to be on its way out the door, hotels are making a few more adjustments in time for the busy summer season – for better or worse. Some will look for new ways to leverage the pandemic for additional revenue.

Read more on some of the post-COVID-19 changes hotels are making here.

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration Friday in a battle over vaccine requirements for a group of Navy SEALs and other special forces who sought a religious exemption.

sided with the Biden administration Friday in a battle over vaccine requirements for a group of Navy SEALs and other special forces who sought a religious exemption. Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda did not attend this year's Oscars event on Sunday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 a little less than a day before the ceremony.

did not attend this year's Oscars event on Sunday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 a little less than a day before the ceremony. 38 states have enacted legal protections making it more difficult to sue nursing homes for COVID-19-related injuries or death, leaving many families' claims in the lurch.

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 77% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

