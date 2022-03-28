ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the records broken at this year's Oscars

By Lydia Warren,Talia Lakritz
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with their Oscars for best original song.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • History was made at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.
  • Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man, and the second deaf actor, to win an Oscar.
  • Billie Eilish, who won for best original song, is the first Oscar winner born in the 21st century.
"CODA" won the Oscar for best picture, making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win the top award.
The team behind "CODA" accepts the award for best picture.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"CODA," which is about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults, beat "Belfast," "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," "West Side Story," "Licorice Pizza," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "King Richard," and "Nightmare Alley" to win the night's top award.

Netflix had also been vying for the best picture Oscar with "The Power of the Dog."

Troy Kotsur, one of the stars of "CODA," became the first deaf man, and the second deaf actor, to win an Oscar.
Troy Kotsur accepts the best supporting actor Oscar from Youn Yuh-jung.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kotsur took home the best supporting actor award for his role in "CODA."

In the film, his wife was played by Marlee Matlin, who was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. She won the best actress statue for "Children of a Lesser God" in 1987.

"Parasite" actress Youn Yuh-jung presented Kotsur with his award. After opening the envelope, she signed Kotsur's name in American Sign Language before announcing his win to the crowd.

He dedicated his award to "the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community," saying, "This is our moment."

Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer actor of color and the first Afro-Latina actress to win an Oscar.
Ariana DeBose with her Oscar for best supporting actress at the Academy Awards in 2021.

David Livingston/Getty Images

DeBose won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in "West Side Story."

In her acceptance speech, she called herself an "openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina who found her strength in life through art. And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate. Anybody who's ever questioned your identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces? I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us."

It's the first time the award has been given to actresses who played the same part — Rita Moreno also won when she played Anita in the 1961 version of "West Side Story."
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose pose together on the Oscars red carpet.

ABC via Getty Images

DeBose won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in "West Side Story" 60 years after Moreno — who won at the 1962 ceremony — was awarded best supporting actress for the same role.

Billie Eilish, who won for best original song, is the first Oscar winner born in the 21st century.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with their Oscars for best original song.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eilish, who was born in December 2001, and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, took home the award for best original song for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

After accepting the award, a shocked Eilish said, "Whoa. Oh my God. You guys! This is so unbelievable, I could scream!"

Although just 20 years old, Eilish is not the youngest ever recipient of the award — Markéta Irglová won best original song for "Falling Slowly" from "Once" in 2008, when she was 19.

Songwriter Diane Warren broke her own record for the woman with the most nominations without a win.
Diane Warren on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Warren is the most-nominated woman in Oscars history to have never taken home a statue. This year, she had been nominated for best original song for "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" — it was her 13th ever nomination.

"At least I'm consistent!" Warren wrote on Twitter after Eilish and O'Connell took the award for "No Time to Die."

With Jane Campion's win for best director for "The Power of the Dog," it's the first time two female directors have won the award back-to-back.
Jane Campion accepts the best director Oscar for "The Power of the Dog" at the Academy Awards in March 2022.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It was Campion's second nomination in the category — her first was for "The Piano" in 1994.

Last year, Chloe Zhao won the best director Oscar for "Nomadland," so this year marks the first time two women have won the award in consecutive years.

Yvett Merino, who co-produced Disney's "Encanto," became the first Latina to earn an Academy Award in the best animated feature film category.
Yvett Merino poses with her Oscar backstage.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Byron Howard, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino, and Jared Bush won the best animated feature film award. Merino was the first Latina to be nominated in the category.

"I am so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and center, and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film," she said as she accepted the award.

Kenneth Branagh became the first person to be nominated across seven different categories. He won this year for best original screenplay for "Belfast."
Kenneth Branagh poses with the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast."

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Over the course of his film career, Branagh has earned nominations in seven individual Oscar categories. His nominations this year for best picture and best original screenplay helped him break the record of six categories held by George Clooney, Alfonso Cuarón, and Walt Disney.

Branagh was also in the running for best director at the 2022 Oscars, a category he'd previously been nominated for in 1989 for "Henry V."

He won his first Academy Award for best original screenplay for "Belfast."

This year was the first time two couples were nominated for awards in the same year — their nominations covered the four acting categories.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, left. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, right.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem , who married in 2010, were both nominated: Cruz for best actress in "Parallel Mothers," and Bardem for best actor for "Being the Ricardos."

A second couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons , both secured best supporting acting nominations for their roles in "The Power of the Dog."

None took home an award.

Although he didn't win, Denzel Washington earned his record 10th nomination this year — he's the most nominated Black actor of all time.
Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, at the 2022 Oscars.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Washington broke his own record with his 10th nomination. Between 1988 and 2022, he's earned nods for best supporting actor ("Cry Freedom," "Glory"), best actor ("Malcolm X," "The Hurricane," "Training Day," "Flight," "Fences," "Roman J. Israel, Esq." and "The Tragedy of Macbeth"), and best picture ("Fences").

He has won twice: He won best supporting actor for "Glory" in 1990 and best actor for "Training Day" in 2002.

This year, he was nominated for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," but Will Smith took home the award for "King Richard."

The Independent

Every child actor nominated for an Oscar and where they are now

In 1934 Shirley Temple, then six, was awarded the first ever Academy Juvenile Award, a separate prize created to recognise young actors’ capabilities separate from the main Oscar categories. But it was 16 year old Patty Duke’s win in 1963 for Best Supporting Actress that convinced the Academy that young actors could successfully compete against adults and the special awards were discontinued. Yet the number of child actors who have successfully landed a nomination – let alone an Oscar win – are few and far between. Since Duke’s victory, there have only been two young winners – Tatum O’Neal in...
CELEBRITIES
