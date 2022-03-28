ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Suspect arrested in Tucson double homicide case: police

By Associated Press
fox10phoenix.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide case in Tucson, according to authorities. Tucson police said 24-year-old Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh was being held in...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side. Officials confirmed officers responded to a report of shots heard near 12th Avenue and Corona Road in an alley near Agape Christian Church. Officers found two adults, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man accused of laundering money for illegal enterprise

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in Santa Cruz County for allegedly depositing money to conceal the identity of people actually receiving the money. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez, a citizen of Mexico, was charged by information on...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Shooting#Homicides#Murder
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Know them? ASU police searching for armed robbery suspects

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery. The robbery occurred in the Novus Parking Structure on the Tempe campus on November 10, 2021. ASU police said the robbery involved three suspects and...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday, March 16, in a crash near the intersection of Grant and Stone in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said impairment may have been a factor in the accident, which happened around 9:45 p.m. The pedestrian has not been...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy