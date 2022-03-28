ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

DOCCS to release 8,000 parolees from supervision by end of March

By Carl Aldinger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtr7E_0erz4unC00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that it will discharge 8,000 parolees from supervision by the end of this week, saying it’s a “good-faith measure” under the Less is More Act.

In the announcement, DOCCS said that the parolees would be released from supervision by March 31 in an effort to expedite releases from the Less Is More legislation. The announcement also explained that DOCCS had until September 2022 to apply the “30 for 30” credits to parolees, which says that released individuals can get 30 days taken off their supervision sentence for every 30 days “they are not in violation status.” However, DOCCS said this is an effort to “expedite this provision of the law”.

Gov. Hochul signs parole reform bill into law amid Rikers crisis

“In the spirit of the law, DOCCS staff immediately went to work implementing some provisions long before the law took effect,” said DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci. “Parole Officers will continue to play a vital role in keeping our communities safe, while leveraging a variety of resources to ensure successful outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals.“

The announcement said that more than 5,400 parolees have been released so far, and an estimated 8,000 are expected to be released by March 31. DOCCS also claimed that as of March 25, 2022, there were 25,949 parolees under Community Supervision in NYS, as opposed to 31,019 on February 28, 2022.

State lawmakers speaking out about proposed changes to bail reform

The “Less is More” Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on September 17, 2021. The legislation aims to prevent people from being reincarcerated for technical, non-criminal parole violations, including missing curfews, arriving late to an appointment with a parole officer, changing residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program. The law will also allow for shorter parole sentences because of good behavior and expedite the time frame in which parole hearings can be held.

DOCCS told our sister station WETM the Department would not be commenting on the announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Q 105.7

Andrew Cuomo To Be New York Governor Again?

New York State residents may not have seen the last of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was announced this week that there is speculation Cuomo will take on current Governor Kathy Hochul in the primary. Sources tell CNBC that Cuomo has been talking with supporters about the possibility of running...
POLITICS
News Channel 34

NY: Up to $3.5M available to expand substance abuse treatment services

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Friday regarding the availability of up to $3.5 million for providers to develop Comprehensive Integrated Outpatient Treatment Programs.  The programs are meant to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for a substance use disorder to access multiple services in one location and to […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News Channel 34

State lawmakers speaking out about proposed changes to bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–State lawmakers are speaking out about changes proposed to New York State’s controversial bail reform law.  Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is skeptical about the Governor’s 10 pointpublic safety plan which includes changes to bail reform. I think the general sense is that nobody in our conference is wanting to go backwards,” explained Stewart-Cousins. “Absolutely […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy